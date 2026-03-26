WWE Reportedly Booking Major Venue For Saturday Night's Main Event Over The Summer

It's been a couple of months since the last edition of Saturday Night's Main Event back in January. That show saw the highly anticipated final match between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura. Earlier this month, WWE announced the next SNME would take place on May 23 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Their calendar just expanded with today's announcement of another SNME event. This time, it'll be in the famed Madison Square Garden. WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select reports that the show will be on July 18. This is only the second time that SNME will emanate from the iconic venue, with the last being in August 2007. They also note that it will be the first live edition.

This SNME event is scheduled for the same weekend as Fanatics Fest. WWE will be heavily involved with Superstars like John Cena, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, IYO SKY, and Stephanie Vaquer already announced.The festival runs from July 17 through July 19 at the Javits Center in New York City.

SNME will take place just before a few weeks before a two-night SummerSlam on August 1 and 2 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.