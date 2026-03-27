TNA Impact 3/26/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

Since joining the TNA family, BDE has been in several massive matches with the likes of former World Champions in Eric Young, Nic Nemeth, and tonight with Mustafa Ali. And between the two of them, the chemistry was electric in tonight's opener.

Sure, Ali took home the pin, but let's not dismiss how impressive BDE has been so far. Under the guidance of Rich Swann, it's a great pairing, as many of us watched Swann go from X-Division standout to a two-time former world champion (Impact and TNA World Heavyweight Champion) who stood toe-to-toe with the likes of men like "The Wrestling God" Kenny Omega. Under Swann's tutelage, BDE will soar to the top of this division pronto.

His opponent, the great and unstoppable Ali, also wants to return to world title contention, and matches like these will help him get there. Since his TNA career began, it's like there's been a resurgence in his veteran career. We have and are continuing to see the star we should have seen all along in WWE.

My only complaint with this match was how short it was. I wish it could've tacked on some extra minutes. It went by so quickly. But like they say, when something is good, don't blink, or else you'll miss it.

Written by Brie Coder