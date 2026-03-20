TNA Impact 3/19/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

Of all of the things that occurred on this edition of "TNA Impact", the match between Mr. Elegance and Mike Jackson was truly the absolute last thing I expected to be my favorite thing to come out of this episode – let alone TNA as a whole over the course of the last several weeks. Well, here we are now!

Yes, this may have been nothing more than a squash match at the end of the day and therefore wasn't given a ton of television time. Yes, I also could've lived without the ODB appearance in the moments that followed the match and the pouring of the meat on Mr. Elegance that happened. Despite both of those things, I still found myself having a really good time watching Mr. Elegance and Jackson do their thing in the ring and thoroughly enjoyed every second of what was playing out in front of me. It was also really cool to see the live crowd be super into the match, as it added to the overall vibe of things and made something that was already fun to begin with that much more engaging and special.

Considering that Jackson is 76 years old, his performance in this match was also absolutely incredible. Had I not known his age, I probably wouldn't have guessed it with how smooth he was in the ring and the various moves he pulled out such as the dive to the outside of the ring or walking across the top rope on two sides of the ring. I was blown away watching him still do his thing in the ring after all these years, and found it pretty inspiring to watch.

Written by Olivia Quinlan