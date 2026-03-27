Bully Ray Comments On Whether Oba Femi Should Beat Brock Lesnar At WWE WrestleMania

Bully Ray is convinced that Oba Femi has to win in his first clash with Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 42.

Ray, on "Busted Open," said that if Lesnar is unsure about losing to the former NXT Champion, like he and Paul Heyman were about Braun Strowman, the face-to-face with Oba Femi over the last two weeks and the reaction it has generated from the crowd should ease those fears.

"With what we saw over the past two weeks, does Oba Femi need to defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania? Is getting over going to be enough? Does Oba need to go over?" asked Ray. "Oba is part of the future of this roster and this company. It ain't going to hurt Brock Lesnar to lose. And if Brock is on his way out, I don't think it's going to affect that last match, if that last match is against Gunther, blah, blah, blah, blah. I think they should put Oba over."

Ray played devil's advocate and argued that WWE could be apprehensive about Femi winning if they believe they are force-feeding him to the audience, which he doesn't think is the case. With reports suggesting that Lesnar could retire later this year, Ray stated that the match against Oba Femi should signal that "The Beast Incarnate" is nearing the end of his career and that Lesnar's staring at his "wrestling mortality" after the clash.

Ray, who commended Lesnar's understanding of the business, is adamant that Oba Femi has to win the match and even went as far as to demand WWE put over Femi in the match.

"Come on, WWE, take a chance. Show some b**ls," he said. "You did what you did over the past two weeks. Why? So you could give Oba a little bit on the front, because he's really gonna lose on the back? I'd go ahead and do it again in the Garden next week."

The WWE legend pondered how the match between Femi and Lesnar could pan out — whether it would be a quick finish or stretch to 10 minutes, with both stars bringing out their best.