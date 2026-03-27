Rob Van Dam Is 'Open' To WWE Return But Dislikes Concept Of Retirement Run

Rob Van Dam has discussed a potential match in WWE and also touched upon his views on retirement and a possible retirement tour.

A whole generation of WWE fans hasn't seen the sensation that is RVD, as he last wrestled in the promotion back in 2014. With him recently returning to the ring following a layoff due to injury, the WWE Hall of Famer has spoken to "TMZ Sports" about getting back in the ring in WWE.

"I am open to consider anything [wrestling in WWE]. That's part of being open-minded. You know, I try not to shut anything out without at least considering it. And when it comes to something like that, they got my number. They can talk to me. As you know, I'll be appearing at WWE World also," he said.

John Cena decided to end his WWE career with a retirement tour, saying goodbye to his fans around the world throughout 2025. RVD, though, doesn't want a similar approach and doesn't even want to know when he's having his last match, which offers a different perspective from his former rival's final few matches in pro wrestling.

"But as far as a retirement tour, like, unless I change my perspective — which always happens, you're always looking at everything from a different place in life if you keep going — but the way I feel now is like, I don't like the idea of labeling something retirement. Or I don't really want to know if I'm having my last match when I am," said RVD.

The ECW legend, who was out of action due to breaking both his heels, returned to the ring last month at Battle Championship Wrestling in Australia, where he main evented the show and got a win over Australia's Mick Moretti.