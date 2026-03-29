MVP Compares Sami Zayn's Role In Bloodline To Iconic WWE Attitude Era Character

When you're a veteran in the business like Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP), you witness two types of factions: ones that are meant to represent the here and now of a specific era, then become a page in the history books, and then there are the others that write the book on creating an impactful legacy for years to come. During a hot take questionnaire on his "Marking Out" podcast, MVP was asked between the Nation of Domination or The Bloodline, which group paved the way of earning the greatest of all time award and why. He was quick to note that for him, it was the Nation of Domination. After his answer, he mentioned one parallel he sees between the NoD and the Bloodline.

"Sami Zayn is just the Owen Hart," the AEW star said. "Sami Zayn is dope though. I got so much respect for Sami."

To further explain, Hart's role in NoD was as a co-heel leader before the group broke up in 1998. During his four month stint, he acted as a mentor and propelled NoD from a militant group to a cooler, more dominant stable. As for Zayn, despite not being a blood relative of the Anoa'i family, the "Honorary Uce" earned his acknowledgement by becoming the shield and a "take one for the team" kind of a guy for the group. Whether that was protecting the figurehead in Roman Reigns, or creating comedic relief for the stable, he was a voice of reason just like Hart was for NoD.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Marking Out with MVP and Dwayne Swayze," with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.