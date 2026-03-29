AEW's Andrade El Idolo Says WWE NXT's Kendal Grey 'Has A Future In This Business'

AEW's Andrade El Idolo is no stranger to heated social media interactions, including a recent argument with MJF, which delved into Andrade's personal issues such as his divorce from Charlotte Flair. Andrade recently got into another little spat, this time with members of the "WWE NXT" fanbase.

It began when an X user shared a clip of "NXT's" Kendal Grey supposedly paying tribute to Andrade during one of her recent matches with a Spinning Back Elbow. The AEW wrestler caught wind of the post and simply asked who Grey was. In response, some fans saw this as a sleight towards Grey and they started getting aggressive in Andrade's replies. The AEW star later responded after finding out who Grey is.

"Hahaha! I asked who she was because, honestly, I didn't know," Andrade wrote. "But now I do, and it's thanks to you guys! She definitely has a future in this business. Good luck!"

After his initial arrival in AEW last year, Andrade had to deal with pushback from WWE, with the company citing a non-compete clause that might've kept him out of action for up to a year. Luckily for Andrade, he managed to remove this obstacle and return to AEW, where he now competes regularly.

When asked about his future in pro wrestling during another X conversation with a fan that at least leaned more positively, Andrade boldly proclaimed that he plans to someday retire in AEW, voicing aspirations to someday become one of the greats in the promotion and to continue contributing to the company for the foreseeable future.