Andrade El Idolo Wants To Retire In AEW: 'I'm Here To Become One Of The Greats'

It took several months longer than he anticipated, but Andrade El Idolo is back in the AEW fold as one of the top stars of the Don Callis Family. But many have wondered how long that will last for, as Andrade's two runs in WWE ended with him either asking for (and receiving) his release or being released under a cloud of controversy, while his first AEW run ended only after two and a half years, and was also marred by controversy.

This time around, however, it seems Andrade is ready to turn over a new leaf. On X Tuesday evening, Andrade found himself in a conversation with a fan, who referenced the luchador's tendency to jump from promotion to promotion, and suggested that Andrade not become "the Alberto [Del Rio] of AEW." Andrade responded by revealing his intention for this AEW run was to avoid that comparison.

"I would like to retire here!" Andrade tweeted "I'm not kidding. I'm here to contribute to the company, and I'm here to become one of the greats in AEW."

So far, Andrade has backed up his words during his second AEW run. After defeating Angelico and former CMLL co-worker Magnus in back to back weeks, Andrade picked up arguably the biggest win of either of his AEW runs last week, defeating Swerve Strickland in the main event of "AEW Dynamite." The victory has set up a clash between Andrade and Kenny Omega on this week's "Dynamite," which will see the winner move on to "Grand Slam: Australia" to fight for the opportunity at an AEW World Title shot. The match will also give Andrade the chance to finish what he started, as his AEW return in October saw him lay out Omega in a surprise attack.