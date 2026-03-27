Chris Jericho Reveals Rejected WWE Pitch Involving The Wyatt Family, Shawn Michaels

Chris Jericho has often been praised for how he's able to reinvent himself over and over, and, for better or worse, he's been either completely behind or heavily involved in the creative for these runs. In an interview with "GamesHub," Jericho instead looked back at a time when a creative pitch he made never came into fruition.

"I had one really great idea for Vince [McMahon] that I still think about," he recalled, adding that he simply believes his timing was off, especially since Triple H was in the room with Vince McMahon. "On top of that, he hadn't eaten yet, and when Vince is eating, he's not paying attention to anything else."

Jericho went on to explain that the story he had involved included Shawn Michaels and the late Bray Wyatt, who, at the time, still had the Wyatt Family stable.

"The premise was that the Wyatt Family would attack me, and the only person I could call who was crazy enough to have my back was Shawn," he recounted. "He comes back to confront me, and just as we're about to go at it, the Wyatt Family attacks us both."

The veteran further explained that his history with Michaels, stemming from their WrestleMania XIX feud, would make their newfound alliance shaky.

"But Vince just sat there eating his steak, and when I finished, he said, 'Bad cow.' I said, 'What?' He goes, 'Bad cow. The steak is tough.' I said, 'What do you think of my pitch?'" Jericho recalled. "He goes, 'What else you got?' The steak killed the whole angle."