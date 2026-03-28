Backstage Report On AEW Star Bandido Canceling Upcoming Dates

Current ROH Men's World Champion Bandido has not been seen in AEW since his loss to Andrade El Idolo at AEW Revolution on March 15, and the question of when fans might see him at any sort of event is a bit more complicated than originally thought.

Bandido has recently had to cancel a number of independent appearances across the United States, and according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that is down to a visa issue that has yet to be taken care of. However, it's currently unknown how long that issue will take to be remedied due to President Donald Trump's recent ruling where visas for athletes competing in the United States from countries that aren't usually issued visas now being allowed, something that was introduced to coincide with the 2026 FIFA World Cup. All major sport leagues in the United States fall all under this ruling, including AEW, WWE, and UFC, and while this ruling doesn't seem to apply to those coming from Mexico, Bandido's future in the United States is currently unknown as the visa process has become a lot more complicated than what it used to be.

With all that said, there is a chance that AEW fans could see Bandido in the coming weeks thanks to the fact that all of the company's shows in the first half of April take place in Canada, somewhere Bandido would be allowed to perform even without a visa. This does mean that Bandido would in theory be able to perform at the upcoming Dynasty pay-per-view on April 12 in Vancouver, but outside of the brief window in April, AEW's next show outside of the United States that has been officially announced is All In London at Wembley Stadium on August 30. It's unlikely AEW would want to wait that long to bring Bandido back into the fold, but as previously mentioned, it's unknown when this visa issue will be sorted out.