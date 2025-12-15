AEW Dynasty 2026 Announced For International Locale

The pay-per-view calendar for AEW in 2026 is slowly beginning to take shape, and after the recent news that Revolution will be taking place in Los Angeles, California for the second year in a row, Dynasty 2026 will be taking place in a city that has never hosted an AEW pay-per-view before. It has been announced that the Dynasty pay-per-view will take place at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on April 12, 2026.

SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT‼️ All Elite Wrestling makes its return to Vancouver as AEW presents: DYNASTY at Rogers Arena on Sunday, April 12, 2026. Experience the energy of AEW live, featuring the world's top wrestling stars in an action-packed night broadcast live around the world.... pic.twitter.com/EBJTB7aQqr — Rogers Arena (@RogersArena) December 15, 2025

AEW has held some of its pay-per-views in Canada previously, with the 2023 Forbidden Door and 2025 All Out pay-per-views both taking place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. Dynasty will mark the first Canadian AEW pay-per-view held outside of Toronto, and the first time the company has held an event in Vancouver since the May 11, 2024 episodes of "AEW Collision" and "AEW Rampage." According to the official Rogers Arena X (formerly known as Twitter) account, tickets will go on sale on Monday, December 22 at 10AM PT (1PM ET), with pre-sales also set to take place on a currently unknown date.

Dynasty has become a staple of the AEW calendar since the inaugural event in 2024, which took place in St. Louis, Missouri. That show saw Will Ospreay's dream match with Bryan Danielson, Willow Nightingale win the AEW TBS Championship from Julia Hart, and Swerve Strickland become the first-ever African American AEW Men's World Champion by defeating Samoa Joe. One year later, the 2025 Dynasty pay-per-view in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania saw Bandido defeat Chris Jericho to become the ROH World Champion, FTR turned their backs on Adam "Cope" Copeland, and Jon Moxley (with a little help from The Young Bucks and the Death Riders) retained his AEW Men's World Championship against Swerve Strickland who wanted to turn the Dynasty pay-per-view into his house once again.