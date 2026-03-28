UFC Fight Night 271: Adesanya Vs. Pyfer Live Results

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of UFC Fight Night 271, headlined by Israel Adesanya versus Joe Pyfer and emanating from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Adesanya looks to end a three-fight losing streak and keep in contention for the UFC Middleweight Championship he has held twice. Pyfer, on the other hand, looks to extend his winning streak and climb the rankings.

Before heading into the main event, women's flyweight contenders Alexa Grasso, No. 3 ranked, and Maycee Barber, No. 5 ranked, will fight one another. And 19-7 veteran Michael Chiesa draws a close to his career with a fight against Niko Price at welterweight.

Julian Erosa will fight Lerryan Douglas at featherweight, Mansur Abdul-Malik and Yousri Belgaroui will fight at middleweight, and Terrance McKinney faces Kyle Nelson at lightweight.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET and will be available to watch in the US via Paramount+, UFC Fight Pass, and TNT Sports internationally.