Babes Of Wrath Go Their Separate Ways As Divine Dominion Retain Titles On AEW Collision

After defeating The Babes of Wrath at on the Zero Hour portion of AEW Revolution to become the new AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions, Divine Dominion, the team of Megan Bayne and Lena Kross, had to give the former champions a fair fight, given how their initial bout went down. This led to a title rematch on the March 28 episode of "AEW Collision," which saw Divine Dominion retain their titles, and The Babes of Wrath decided to put their alliance on ice.

Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron were still feeling the effects of what happened at Revolution, but wanted to get things going early as the action began before the bell had even rang. The champions used their environment to their advantage by taking Nightingale out of the ring and isolating her on the outside, amplifying the pain she was still feeling after pulling double duty at Revolution.

Despite still selling the punishment of 13 days ago, Nightingale was able to hold her own, as did Cameron, and the two ladies even came close to getting their titles back with some close near falls, including Cameron hitting Bayne with a big Powerbomb. Nightingale was able to hit Kross with a Spinebuster, and the champions ended up in dueling Single-Legged Boston Crabs. However, Bayne was able to reach the ropes to break things up. In the end, Kross was able to throw Nightingale to the outside to single out Cameron, and with the odds stacked against her, Cameron was hit with the Divine Intervention, and Bayne secured the victory with the high stack pin.

Backstage after the match, Cameron apologized to Nightingale for costing her team the win, which led to both women appreciating what they had done for each other. However, with Nightingale still reigning as the AEW TBS Champion, Cameron told her to focus on herself, and for now, at least, The Babes of Wrath are no more.