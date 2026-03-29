AEW's Maya World Reflects On 'Hard Work Paying Off'

Following a series of tag team matches in late 2025, All Elite Wrestling announced Hyan and Maya World as the newest members of the company. For World, it marked a full-circle moment as she'd be joining Athena, her former coach, in the AEW-ROH women's locker room. According to World herself, it also served as validation of the efforts she's put forth in her career so far.

"I remember I was driving back from Houston to Austin where I was at the time. It was like 2am, and we were asked to be back the next week," World told Denise Salcedo, reflecting on the contract offer. "We were like, 'Yeah,' and then five minutes later they were like 'Oh, by the way [you're being offered a contract]'. That happened and I immediately pulled over to the side of the road."

Filled with a rush of emotions in that moment, World firstly attempted to call Athena to inform her of the news. With it being late at night, the call went unanswered. Still, World then rang Billie Starkz, Athena's on-screen protege, to potentially get in touch with her.

"I just cried," World said. "I called my coach first, Athena, of course, because she's been with me through everything, my first match on Ring of Honor ever back in 2023 was with her. I called her first and I cried and I told her. She was just giving me all this advice business-wise. It felt like all my hard work paying off. I didn't think it'd be this soon, but thank God it was."

As an official member of the AEW-ROH family, World has continued to compete alongside Hyan, a veteran of the squared circle. Additionally, she's challenged Athena for the ROH Women's Championship in a singles match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Denise Salcedo with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.