Tony Khan Comments On Latest AEW Signings

AEW's Tony Khan has praised new AEW stars Hyan and Maya World, highlighting what they bring to the women's roster.

Khan announced on Worlds End that Hyan and Maya Worlds, who have wrestled plenty of times in AEW, have officially signed with the promotion. In the post-Worlds End scrum, Khan praised both stars and their recent outings in AEW.

"I think they've been doing a fantastic job. Hyan and Maya World came in, they've delivered time after time, they've been putting on great matches, they've been getting more and more competitive, and I think they're putting on fantastic matches, and everybody in the locker room respects them. They bring something great to the roster. We've been having great women's tag team matches and having more and more strong wrestlers on the roster, for singles and tag teams, because they're both good individual wrestlers too. We've worked with them more as individual wrestlers, and since we've added the great tag team wrestling. The Babes Of Wrath had a great defense of the world tag team championship tonight, and I thought Hyan and Maya World would make a great addition to the roster. Every experience I've had with them individually and as a team has been positive," he said.

He praised Hyan and Maya World's opponents at Worlds End, Julia Hart and Skye Blue, while also pointing to the signings of Hyan and Maya World as a positive way to end the year. Hyan has featured in AEW for the last four years, with her first singles match in the promotion taking place in 2021, and she has since wrestled in both singles and tag team matches. She began teaming with Maya World in November, over a year after the latter first debuted in AEW.