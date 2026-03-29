Kazuchika Okada Escapes Collision With AEW International Title

Kazuchika Okada was in action on the March 28 episode of "AEW Collision" defending his AEW International Championship against "The Jet" Kevin Knight. Back in the Continental Classic tournament, Knight picked up an upset victory over "The Rainmaker" and hoped lightning would strike twice by pinning Okada for a second time. However, Okada, with a little help from the ring ropes, managed to escape with the win and his title in hand.

Much like their original bout, Okada tried to toy with Knight by threatening to chop him just to make him flinch, and even dished out some punishment on the outside, such as a DDT on the floor. However, the challenger once again rose to the occasion and even gave Okada a taste of his own medicine by making the champion flinch. He matched Okada's Drop Kick, he hit a huge Springboard Clothesline to the outside, and after a brief stumble, pulled off a leaping Hurricanrana, dragging the champion down to the mat.

Knight thought he had the victory in the bag by landing his Coast-To-Coast Drop Kick and ascended to the top once again to try for the UFO Splash. Okada rolled away, but that didn't stop "The Jet" from flying almost the entire length of the ring in an attempt to land his finishing move, only to come crashing down on Okada's knees.

Attempting to seize the opportunity, Okada went for The Rainmaker, but Knight rolled him up for a near fall. Okada went for the move again, but Knight attempted another roll up, only this time Okada dropped down and put all his weight on Knight, and as the referee counted, Okada grabbed the ring ropes for some extra leverage to keep Knight down and pick up the win. Both men are now tied at one win each, and given the way this match ended, a trilogy bout might not be too far away.