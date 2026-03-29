AEW's Jeff Jarrett On Working With Chuck Norris At WWE Survivor Series: 'A Pro's Pro'

The main event of WWE Survivor Series 1994 pitted The Undertaker against Yokozuna in a Casket Match, with multiple interferences expected in the midst of the action. To combat that, WWE recruited MMA and acting icon Chuck Norris as the special guest enforcer.

In this role, Norris notably blocked the involvement of Bam Bam Bigelow, King Kong Bundy, and Jeff Jarrett, the latter of whom ate a superkick for his offense. Nevertheless, Jarrett looks back on that moment fondly as he considers Norris, who died earlier this month at the age of 86, a one-of-a-kind figure.

"Casket Match, and just how it all laid out, Chuck Norris was a special enforcer, so of course, a heel got to roll down there and show his chops," Jarrett said on the "My World" podcast. "I'll never forget having the quick conversation. I'm thinking okay, we're probably going to go over this, and then we just had that conversation. Very briefly he said, 'Well, what do you think?' And I said, 'Well, I'm better off stepping into you, not you coming into me, but we'll meet each other.' He just kind of nodded his head. He said, 'Okay.' That's kind of what I posted on my tweet, just a very brief [interaction]. But boy oh boy, he's a pros pro. 'Was it stiff, Jeff?' Let's just say it was in there, but he was a pro. He knew what he was doing."

Despite the multiple attempted interferences and the successful one from Irwin R. Schyster, The Undertaker ultimately won the match, courtesy of a big boot and a dramatic close of the casket. Satisfied with the outcome, Norris then looked on at ringside with a smirk.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "My World" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.