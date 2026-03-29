WWE's Brock Lesnar: All The Titles And Accolades Mean Nothing, My Kids Are My Legacy

In the world of MMA, Brock Lesnar is known as a former UFC Heavyweight Champion. In pro wrestling, he's established himself as multi-time world champion, with title reigns spanning across both New Japan Pro-Wrestling and WWE. At the end of the day, though, none of that athletic success matters to "The Beast" as there's something even more important to him.

"For me, none of my championships or none of my accolades, they all mean nothing, boys," Lesnar told "Spittin' Chiclets." "It means nothing to me. My kids are my legacy. I mean, in today's dark ass world that we're living in, if you can come out and have good kids, I take a lot of pride in that. When parents come to me and say, 'Man, your boys are really respectful,' that pumps my tires, you know?"

Lesnar is a father to four children, including Mya, who found great success on the Colorado State University track and field team as a shot putter. In her collegiate career, Mya solidified herself as the first CSU thrower to become indoor and outdoor national champion. The Mountain West Conference has also honored her as the Women's Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

Mya has a twin brother named Luke. Lesnar's other sons, Turk and Duke, are rising ice hockey players.

Lesnar himself is currently on the road to WWE WrestleMania 42, where he will collide with former NXT Champion Oba Femi. This year's WrestleMania will emanate from Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on April 18 and 19.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Spittin Chiclets" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.