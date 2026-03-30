WWE's Je'Von Evans On Kevin Nash Criticism: Some People Have To Do That For Views

Je'Von Evans may still be relatively new to WWE's main roster, but he's already found himself embroiled in a controversy, despite doing nothing controversial himself. It was only a few weeks ago when WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash referred to Evans as a "Mr. Bojangles" type character and said he wished Evans acted "more urban." Nash immediately faced backlash from many who felt Nash's comments were racially insensitive, and Nash would later attempt to clarify the remarks and apologized on X, though he'd later delete the post.

While Evans made a post on Instagram soon after that some felt was a response to Nash, the WWE star hadn't directly address Nash's remarks, until asked about them during a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez. Without naming Nash, Evans suggested he was unbothered by the criticism, or any criticism for that matter, noting that everyone important was happy with his work, and that he'd be more concerned if no one was saying anything about him.

"If you're not doing something right, nobody's going to talk about you," Evans said. "Like usually, like, I feel like if you're doing something right, or if your names in their mouth, you're grinding, you know what I mean? Like some people have to do that, you know, just so they can get views or whatever.

"Either way, at the end of the day, the Young OG's going to keep on doing his thing. The Young OG's going to keep on being Je'Von Evans, you know what I mean? No matter who likes it or who does...I'm going to keep on having fun bro...Me being me got me where I'm at today. So apparently I'm doing something right, 'cause my bosses love me."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Adrian Hernandez" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription