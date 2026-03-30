WWE Star Cody Rhodes On Bus Tour Ticket Package: 'That's An Absurd Amount Of Money'

Cody Rhodes doesn't believe the WWE Universe should have to pay an arm and a leg to be part of his upcoming WrestleMania 42 bus tour experience. But he's humbled that anyone would pay $9,950 per ticket, per person, to see him.

"I've got a good plan for them this year, because like you said, that's an absurd amount of money," the now three-time Undisputed WWE Champion said on "Busted Open Radio." "And, gosh, thanks for... the fact that people are out there paying that, that makes me feel incredible. So, I want them to definitely feel like they got a unique and cool experience and something intimate for us."

On Location Experiences, a company in partnership with WWE since 2022, offers premium ticket packages and opportunities for fans, but the caveat is the high costs tacked on to it. For example, outside of WrestleMania 42 in three weeks, May's Clash in Italy premium live event (PLE) has been on the forefront of social media buzz as of late. Starting at $1,150 per person, fans can purchase a ticket package that includes a private pasta making session with a WWE star and reserved seating at a wine event that WWE wrestlers will also be attending. It does not include a front row seat to the show itself.

Rhodes is scheduled to put his championship on the line against an unhinged Randy Orton either Saturday, April 18, or Sunday, April 19, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.