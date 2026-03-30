Giulia Reportedly 'Banged Up' Following WWE SmackDown Match

WWE Women's United States Champion Giulia took on former Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton this past week during "WWE SmackDown." While Giulia walked away with the win, she took several high-impact bumps, like Stratton's Swanton Bomb, in which she landed with her full body weight on Giulia. According to a now-deleted Instagram post (via F4WOnline), it seems that the reigning champion suffered a few lasting knocks.

Giulia's trainer, Matthew Ennis, took to the social media platform to share a post about a recent gym session, stating that his client was more banged than usual and that they had to make a few changes to her session in order to not aggravate things. "She was in so much pain," Ennis reportedly wrote. "Low back pain, knee pain, hip pain, shoulders, you name it."

He further clarified that he sought to simply focus on having Giulia walk out of the gym in a better state. "And now we'll be more prepared to push harder tomorrow, and that's a big thing for pro wrestlers — depending on how your body feels, you may need to adjust the workout for the day," he wrote.

At this stage, it is not clear if Stratton will appear at WrestleMania 42 or not, but her hard-hitting clash against Giulia on "SmackDown" might just have set that up. Stratton interestingly commented on the rumors during an interview not too long ago, notably not playing up to the rumors but expressing that she'd love to compete for the Women's US Championship.