Tiffany Stratton Offers Update On Her WWE WrestleMania 42 Status

After her impressive first WrestleMania appearance last year where she defeated Charlotte Flair to retain her WWE Women's Championship, Tiffany Stratton is not yet officially set for a match at 'Mania 42 in Las Vegas. There have been rumors and reports, however, that Stratton will challenge Women's United States Champion Giulia for her gold on the "Grandest Stage of Them All." That match may not be set in stone, however, as Stratton addressed those rumors in a recent interview with "The Schmo."

"I've heard those rumors, too, and I feel like they're just rumors, because I haven't really been told anything that I'm at WrestleMania, but we'll have to wait and see," Stratton said. "I hope there's a championship involved."

Stratton has been feuding with Giulia on recent episodes of the blue brand, and defeated the manager of the "Beautiful Madness," Kiana James, on the March 13 edition of the show. The former WWE Women's Champion returned from a hiatus following the loss of her title to Jade Cargill at Saturday Night's Main Event as the 30th entrant into the Women's Royal Rumble.

She was the runner-up to the Rumble's eventual winner, Liv Morgan. Morgan hit an Oblivion on the apron to send Stratton crashing to the floor, after "WWE NXT's" Sol Ruca had been eliminated by Stratton. She also competed in the 2026 Women's Elimination Chamber, won by Rhea Ripley, against James, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Raquel Rodriguez.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Schmo" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.