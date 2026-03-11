Backstage News On WWE WrestleMania 42 Plans For Women's United States Championship

In the midst of a chaotic WrestleMania season, between plans reportedly changing for various matches, major stars reportedly not wanting to lose, new top champions being crowned, and struggling ticket sales, many fans have been wondering about some of the other titles on WWE programming and the status of their champions for "The Showcase of the Immortals." According to a report from BodySlam+, WWE has plans for Giulia and the Women's United States Championship at WrestleMania 42.

Sources told the outlet that the championship has been penciled in for the 'Mania card since February. Another source told BodySlam+ that Giulia is scheduled to defend the gold against former WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. A previous report from BodySlam in January indicated that Stratton was expected to be featured "prominently" heading in to WrestleMania, though she now seems set for the mid-card, according to the new report.

Stratton returned to WWE after a months-long hiatus, following her WWE Women's Championship loss to Jade Cargill, in the women's Royal Rumble. She competed in the Elimination Chamber alongside Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez, Kiana James, and Asuka in a match that was ultimately won by Rhea Ripley.

Fans have been clamoring for a better showing and more opportunities on the main roster for Giulia, who was called up from "WWE NXT" in May. The former NXT Women's Champion is in her second reign with the Women's United States Championship after defeating Chelsea Green on a January episode of "WWE SmackDown." She has only defended the gold once since winning it back, on a "SmackDown" episode from Berlin, Germany against Bliss. Giulia has been competing alongside James in the women's tag team division.