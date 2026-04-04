Jimmy Hart Addresses Cyndi Lauper's WWE HOF Absence

In the 1980s, before Mr. T crossed into the world of pro wrestling as a mega celebrity, pop star Cyndi Lauper laid the foundation for those who would come later. Lauper bridged the gap between pop culture and wrestling as Wendi Richter's manager, going on to help her win the Women's Championship at the first ever WWE WrestleMania.

Despite her contributions to pro wrestling and specifically WWE, she has yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame's Celebrity Wing, which veteran manager Jimmy Hart delved into during an appearance on "Busted Open Radio." "I think [WWE] have always been interested in doing it, but I think her schedule has always come up, because she's either on tour or something's happened on it," he speculated. "I wouldn't put too much heat on WWE, because I think they've always thought about her doing that. ... But they'll get to it sooner or later, trust me!"

Jim Ross also commented on Lauper's absence from the WWE Hall of Fame not too long ago, similarly suggesting that he thinks that the promotion has discussed inducting her in the past. Beyond this, Ross believes it's a no brainer that she should be inducted at some point for all the contributions she made to the sport and WWE during her time aligned with the promotion. While her schedule is likely the reason why talks between her and WWE haven't happened yet, back in 2024 while on "The Drew Barrymore Show," she fondly looked back at her time in WWE but doubted whether she should be listed amongst the "wrestling royalty" in the Hall of Fame.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.