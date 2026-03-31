AEW & ROH Wrestler Set To Hit Free Agency At Midnight As Contract Expires

AEW has a stacked women's roster, as does ROH. Many of the talent travel between the two companies, which is a huge benefit for both the wrestlers and the fans. Unfortunately, AEW and ROH will be down one very talented and underutilized woman at midnight.

Fightful Select recently reported that Lady Frost's contract comes up on April 1. It was reiterated to them again today that when her deal expires at midnight, she will be a free agent. The report states that there are already companies interested in her. Frost has wrestled for CMLL, TNA, and NWA. She also has one match in WWE.

Following the initial report of her contract coming up, Frost posted a video introducing the vision for her character and how she wants to be portrayed.

My vision- down to how I wanted camera cuts. No writers. No producers. I paid for this on my own time. LAST YEAR. This is the chance I took on myself. The incredible @EditorialDani brought it to life better than I imagined. We did this. And now I get to choose how to be presented https://t.co/V9uU9Rd3Km — Lady Frost (@RealLadyFrost) March 5, 2026

During her time in AEW/ROH, she had a ROH Women's World Title Eliminator match against Athena and also had an AEW Women's World Title Eliminator match against "Timeless" Toni Storm. She last competed on "Collision" in January in a losing effort to Mina Shirakawa. Her last ROH match came on Zero Hour at Supercard of Honor against Diamanté. Last spring, she competed multiple times in CMLL alongside Taya Valkyrie where they competed in a tag team tournament. They also picked up wins over Persephone and Sanley as well as India Sioux and Zeuxis. She is active on the independent scene.