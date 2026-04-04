Bully Ray Doesn't Necessarily Want AEW's MJF In WWE Even Though He'd Be A Bigger Star

As the company's current world champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman is firmly contracted with AEW for years to come, and he hasn't shied away from stating his intention to stay there. However, that hasn't stopped fans and pundits from imagining what it would be like if MJF jumped to WWE. Though he's discussed the idea previously, Bully Ray revealed on "Busted Open Radio" that he now hesitates to envision WWE's version of MJF.

"Max is a star in AEW, and Max is as much of a star as he can possibly be with all of the things that he's done in AEW," Bully said. "If Max was in WWE, he would be a considerably bigger star. However, I don't know if you'd get the Maxwell Jacob Friedman in WWE that you get today. And that would suck, because I never wanted a watered-down 'Broken' Matt Hardy, and I would never want a watered-down MJF."

Bully's co-host Dave LaGreca then pointed out that MJF seems to have toned down some of his boundary-pushing in recent months, which could show how his character might work in WWE. However, Bully stated that this development is simply MJF learning that it's better not to say anything that's going to make some fans change the channel.

As world champ, in his second reign, MJF is currently preparing to defend against Kenny Omega at AEW Dynasty on April 12. It will be MJF's seventh title defense since he won the AEW World Championship at the end of 2025, with previous victories over "Hangman" Adam Page, Kevin Knight, and more. Some of those title defenses even took place on the independent scene, with matches in Limitless Pro Wrestling and House of Glory.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.