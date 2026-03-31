Sol Ruca & Zaria Pulled Apart After Heated Confrontation Outside MSG Ahead Of WWE NXT

Following their heated confrontation last week that led to their Stand & Deliver match becoming official, former tag team partners Sol Ruca and Zaria almost got into a brawl on the streets of New York City ahead of "WWE NXT" live from the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden. Video of their heated confrontation was posted online.

The video, obviously staged for fans to catch and share to social media, was posted by an account called Dropkick Discussions to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. The footage shows Zaria being moved away from Ruca by WWE officials as the women shout at each other near a line of hot dog stands and other food vendors. As she's being moved away, Zaria can be heard telling Ruca how she could "never be jealous" of Ruca, because she's "selfish and self-centered," as Ruca stands by more calmly by alongside Nikkita Lyons.

After months of tension between the pair, starting when Zaria lost Ruca's Women's North American Championship when she was defending the gold on her behalf at Gold Rush back in November. After many more weeks of Zaria getting more and more frustrated over Ruca's various opportunities, the "ZaRuca" implosion finally happened on the February 24 edition of "NXT." Zaria cost Ruca her shot at the NXT Women's Championship when she attacked the number one contender before the match. Zaria hit Ruca with a spear and an F5, allowing for Jayne to get the easy victory.

The pair had a face-to-face confrontation in the middle of the ring last week and will face off at Stand & Deliver in St. Louis on Saturday.