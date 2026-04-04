Becky Lynch: I'll Always Be Involved With WWE In Some Capacity

Becky Lynch has had a glorious career, one that has had a huge impact on women's wrestling, and she has discussed what the future looks like after retiring from the ring.

A few WWE stars have called time on their careers in recent months, such as AJ Styles and John Cena, with the retirements of the likes of Brock Lesnar also expected soon. Lynch was asked in her interview with "Rosenberg Wrestling" if she has thought about her own retirement.

"No [I haven't thought about how I'll say goodbye to pro wrestling], you know, because I think I'll always be involved in some capacity, you know, in some way," she said. "I don't think I need to be worrying about retirement."

Lynch highlighted how many of her peers, who came through the system around the same time that she did, will also be coming to the end of their careers. She also said, in her signature braggadocious style, that fans should appreciate her while they can.

"But I will say, there's going to be, you know, this has been an age, you know, this has been a great [era]. When I think of the talent that we have right now, you know, the Seth Rollins, the Sami Zayns, the Sheamus, the Finn Balors, the Charlottes, you know, we're all going to be aging out at some point around the same time and then there's going to be a whole new era, whole new run of people," she declared. "But it's probably not that far off. Like, we are all closer to the end than we are at the beginning. But there's going to be a lot of us. There's gonna be a lot of us, you know, eventually. So, maybe we should all just shut up and appreciate me while we have me."

"The Man" has slowly transitioned away from being an ever-present fixture on WWE television, appearing sporadically, and is currently in a feud with AJ Lee, whom she will face once again at WrestleMania 42 later this month.