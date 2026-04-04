WWE HOFer Rob Van Dam Identifies What His Modern Imitators Are Missing

Along with the late Sabu and a few others, it could be argued that Rob Van Dam is one of the most influential pro wrestlers of today's era. In many ways, his style has become the modern standard, but speaking on his YouTube channel, Van Dam shared his belief that there's something missing.

"Today's wrestlers, they watched me doing all my s**t and they didn't have an old school [trainer like] original Sheik to teach them the fundamentals," Van Dam said. "They're the ones that are popping for all my s**t, then they're gonna take it to a level that they have. ... I am, I believe, partially responsible for how the business has changed, and that's why."

Van Dam acknowledged that he's sometimes been guilty of going too far with extreme antics in his past matches, but he knows deep down that the big spots wind up meaning more when they're used sparingly. This is something that Van Dam hopes the next generation begins to understand a little bit more.

The WWE Hall of Famer named Darby Allin as someone who stands out to him for putting his body on the line match after match, and he later brought up another AEW star – "Speedball" Mike Bailey. While their performances are exciting to witness, Van Dam believes there's a balance to be struck, and younger stars should consider the long-term damage to their bodies before going too far.

Van Dam is no stranger to injuries himself, having just returned after breaking both of his heels during a battle royal in MLW last year.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Rob Van Dam and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.