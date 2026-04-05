Bret Hart Still Watches 1990s Wrestling: 'It's Better Than What They Do Today'

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is an undeniable legend in the industry, with his heyday stretching from the 1980s into the '90s, when he helped the company usher in the "Attitude Era" before departing for WCW. According to Hart, speaking to Studio 1 Sports Channel, he often relives those glory days.

"I liked it way better in the '90s. I still watch the '90s," Hart said. "I just put on any kind of '90s wrestling. To me, it's better than what they do today."

Hart's comment came after a discussion about psychology in wrestling, which many of Hart's generation believe has become a lost art. Unsurprisingly, Hart agreed with that sentiment, and he shared his belief that a lot of what he knew about psychology came from his background in amateur wrestling. The retired performer also credited his late father, Stu Hart, who ran Stampede Wrestling in Calgary, Albert, Canada.

"I knew how to tell a story. I think I learned a lot working for my dad, and experimenting with the emotions that you can have in a wrestling match," Hart said later in the interview. "How to tell a story with just the drama of the physical part of wrestling – the David and Goliath thing."

After his early days in Stampede, Bret debuted in WWE (known then as the WWF) in 1984 and stayed there for the next 13 years. His WCW run was largely uneventful, save for the oft-discussed kick from Goldberg that Hart credits for ending his in-ring career.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Studio 1 Sports Channel and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.