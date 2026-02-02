What Could Have Been: What If Goldberg Hadn't Concussed Bret Hart In WCW?

December 1999. The 20th century is about to draw to a close, and Bret "The Hitman" Hart is looking to walk into the year 2000 as the WCW World Heavyweight Champion. To do that, he would have to defeat Goldberg in the main event of the final WCW pay-per-view event of the year, Starrcade, the same event where Goldberg's legendary undefeated streak came to an end 12 months earlier. Following a No Disqualification Match that ended in similar fashion to how the Montreal Screwjob went down in WWE two years earlier, Hart retained his title. However, this would be the final WCW pay-per-view match of Hart's career.

During the bout, Goldberg delivered a Mule Kick that Hart reportedly didn't see coming and suffered a severe concussion in the process. This wouldn't be the only concussion Hart suffered at the end of 1999 as he would continue to wrestle on "WCW Nitro" and "WCW Thunder" heading into the holiday season, unknowingly causing more damage to his head. "The Hitman" would eventually vacate the WCW World Heavyweight Championship in January 2000 due to injuries, and even though he made a few non-wrestling appearances throughout the year, Hart never wrestled for WCW again and was released from his contract and subsequently retired before the year was out.

Hart had already been wrestling for over 20 years by the time he hung up his pink boots, but everyone knows that he would have carried on performing well into the 2000s had post concussion syndrome not taken its toll. He was even confined to a wheelchair in 2002 after suffering a stroke and still had the will to get back in the ring for one more run in 2010 for WWE, burying the hatchet with both Vince McMahon and Shawn Michaels for what happened at the 1997 Survivor Series in the process.

So what would have Hart's career looked like if Goldberg didn't send his brain back to Calgary? Well we've once again put our hypothetical booking caps on and traveled to a strange, alternate timeline to see where "The Hitman" would have ended up, who he would have wrestled, and what his career would have turned out like if Goldberg didn't give him a concussion in 1999.