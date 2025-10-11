April 7, 2000. A day that will always stand out in the history of professional wrestling. Mitsuharu Misawa advanced to the semi-finals of All Japan Pro Wrestling's Champion Carnival tournament by defeating Vader. New Japan Pro Wrestling put 60,000 people in the Tokyo Dome for their "Dome Impact" event, and Los Laguneros successfully defended their CMLL World Trios Championships in Arena Mexico. However, all of that pales in comparison to what happened in the United States on April 7, 2000 was the day the general public got to see true cinematic greatness. On April 7, 2000, "Ready To Rumble" was released in cinemas.

The story of Gordie and Sean, two sewage workers who worshipped Jimmy "The King" King to the point where, after he was screwed out of the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, they hunted him down and vowed to bring him back to the top of his game. It was a movie made at the height of wrestling's popularity at the turn of the millennium, but unlike future titles like "The Iron Claw" and "The Wrestler," "Ready To Rumble" has gone down as one of the worst sports-related movies of all time, bombing at the box office and receiving terrible reviews from critics.

Naturally, "Ready To Rumble" has developed something of a cult following in the 25 years since its release, particularly amongst wrestling fans for both the fact that it is a wrestling movie, and that it can fall into the category of being so bad that it's actually entertaining. So to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the movie's release, we decided to take a deep dive into the world of "Ready To Rumble" to find some behind-the-scenes stories that even the most loyal fan of the film might not have known. These are things you didn't know about "Ready To Rumble" after 25 years.