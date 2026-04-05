Maven Explains Why A Lack Of Live Events Has Created A 'Problem' For WWE

Much has been said regarding WWE reducing its live event schedule, with figures like Cody Rhodes speaking out about his desire to ramp it back up. Former WWE star Maven Huffman has now joined the chorus of voices in favor of "house shows," with the retired wrestler covering the topic on his YouTube channel.

"The first problem I see is the absence of house shows, or non-televised events," Maven said. "During my time, we were wrestling, weekly, three untelevised shows, then we had 'Raw' or 'SmackDown' every week."

Maven elaborated that sometimes wrestlers would have to work both TV shows in addition to live events, meaning that they'd be performing four or five nights each week. While there are still occasional house shows, with Maven pointing out that they're mostly in bigger cities like New York, it can't be denied that the schedule is very different.

"By eliminating shows, [it] makes the wrestlers not always be at their peak, optimum performance level," Maven continued. "The current talent is wrestling as much in a month now as we would wrestle in one week, sometimes even less. Young me would've loved that schedule, but I also recognize now ... that you only get better by doing something repeatedly."

He pointed to CM Punk vs. Jey Uso at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event earlier this year to illustrate what he meant. Maven explained that both men are excellent wrestlers, but their match was lackluster, most likely because they didn't have live event reps to work out what they were going to do.

In addition to match quality dropping, Maven also believes the lack of live events hurts camaraderie in the locker room, as that extra time on the road leads to bonds being developed among performers.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Maven Huffman and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.