One-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Lash Legend, had a unique journey to WWE before she won gold on the main roster alongside Nia Jax shortly after her call-up from "WWE NXT." Legend is a former successful college basketball and WNBA star who made the transition to WWE during its pandemic era when she signed in December 2020. "The Boujee Bully" reflected on her journey from the court to the ring during the "Raw Recap" while on the road to her first WrestleMania, starting with her tryout.

"First off, I didn't even know that I would be able to do that," she explained. "'What? I have the opportunity to try out for WWE?' Growing up, I watched it, and I thought it was so cool, but I just didn't know that it was an option for me. When I got the opportunity, I was like, 'Heck yeah.' I was about to go overseas for basketball.. But I couldn't not take advantage of this opportunity... When I got hired, I was like, 'Dang. It really is bye-bye basketball, just like that."

Legend said she fell in love with professional wrestling from the first time she touched the ropes and started taking bumps during her tryout. She said it was challenging, but she believed in herself throughout the process.

"I felt like, 'Yes, I'm new to this, but everybody is new to something at some point,'" she said. "I believed like, 'I will be good at this one day. It's just going to take time...' I believed it and I felt that I could do it when I got the opportunity and tried out. I feel like maybe like three years in, it really, really clicked."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Raw Recap" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.