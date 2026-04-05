WWE's Matt Cardona Shares Thoughts On Reviving Z! True Long Island Story

In the early 2010s, WWE star Zack Ryder cultivated a groundswell of support from fans, largely through a web series he created called "Z! True Long Island Story." From early 2011 until 2013, Ryder released weekly episodes that served as a harbinger for the onslaught of wrestling vlogs that have popped up in the years since.

Fast forward to today, after his eventual release and re-hiring, Ryder performs in WWE under his real name, Matt Cardona. Speaking to his friend Cody Rhodes on "What Do You Wanna Talk About?," Cardona offered an update on whether or not fans can expect to see the web series pop up again.

"I don't think it ever [comes back]," Cardona said. "I think maybe we'd do a reunion. It never comes back, like, weekly. A reunion would be cool."

Rhodes suggested that figures such as Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who was previously parodied in the show, could make an appearance, and Cardona agreed.

Cardona also discussed the impact that the YouTube series had on his career and the industry as a whole, stating that he produced the entire thing on his own. Without it, Cardona believes he would've been released by WWE around that time.

Since making his return to WWE last year, Cardona has remained busy. He took part in the annual Men's Royal Rumble match earlier in 2026, and he's since played a role in the feud between Rhodes and Randy Orton, leading up to WWE WrestleMania 42. Cardona lost to Orton on the March 27 episode of "SmackDown," before Rhodes came out to confront Orton at the end of the show.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About? and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.