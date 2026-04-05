Rob Van Dam Names His Favorite WWE Tag Team Champion Partner

During his WWE career, Rob Van Dam won the tag team titles with three different partners: Kane, Booker T, and Rey Mysterio. Speaking on a YouTube livestream, Van Dam was asked to name his favorite among the three, and though he said he loved all of them, he was able to pinpoint the one he most enjoyed working with.

"I'm gonna go with Rey Mysterio," Van Dam said. "Also Kane, also Booker T, but if I got to pick one out of those three, ... I like the team of me and Rey, because we can do a lot. There's a lot of potential to do fun moves and wrestle in a way that I would like, and that I would prefer, as far as style. ... And Rey is like the coolest dude you'll ever meet, anyway. ... And I like being the big brother."

Van Dam and Mysterio captured the WWE World Tag Team Championship on December 7, 2004, defeating Rene Dupree and Kenzo Suzuki on an episode of "WWE SmackDown." Their reign was short-lived, however, as they lost the belts to the Basham Brothers in early January 2005.

Coincidentally, Van Dam's reign with Booker (which took place in 2004) lasted the same exact amount of time. A year before that, in 2003, Van Dam and Kane held the World Tag Team Championship together for over two months, including two successful pay-per-view defenses before they eventually lost to Dupree and Sylvain Grenier, AKA La Resistance.

Mysterio and Van Dam are still active wrestlers, though both have been dealing with various injuries in recent years. Van Dam just returned to the ring after breaking both of his heels in 2025, while Mysterio missed a sizable part of last year, then returned only to be injured again in January.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Rob Van Dam and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.