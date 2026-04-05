Rhea Ripley Comments On The Prospect Of WWE Evolution 3

In 2018, WWE did something new by holding the first Evolution pay-per-view, with a card consisting entirely of women. It took a while, but the company brought Evolution back in 2025, and many are hoping there's a shorter turnaround before the third edition. That includes Rhea Ripley, who brought the event up while speaking on the "Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show."

"I know we had to wait – what was it? Eight years for Evolution 2," Ripley said. "I feel like we went out there and we showed everyone exactly what we can do, and I'm hoping it takes less time now for Evolution 3. I really hope that everyone watched that and went, 'Wow, this needs to be a yearly thing.'"

Ripley's comments came in the midst of a broader conversation about the progress of women's wrestling over the last decade-plus. The WWE star shared that she's excited to see how things continue to progress from here, including after she eventually decides to hang up her boots. Ripley is just 29 years old, so that's not likely to happen any time soon.

"We're trying to set up the future for better things," Ripley continued. "I really want to leave this company where the women's division is better off."

The second edition of Evolution took place last July, with Ripley facing IYO SKY main event, during which Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and won the Women's World Championship. Ripley was a fresh addition to the WWE roster when the first Evolution took place in 2018, but she did wrestle a dark match at that show as well, with Dakota Kai as her opponent.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.