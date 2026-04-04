WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 Full & Final Card

For the first time in its history, "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver will not be part of WrestleMania week, but rather act as a standalone event with St. Louis, Missouri as the backdrop. Another first, the April 4 show will air on WWE's YouTube channel given that "NXT's" PLE streaming deal with Peacock expired last month. Nevertheless, Stand & Deliver remains the biggest event of the year for "NXT," and as such, WWE has loaded it up with seven high-profile matches.

In rare 10-person mixed tag action, Birth Right (Lexis King, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, Charlie Dempsey, Uriah Connors, and Arianna Grace) will face their toughest test as a unit so far when they take on Shiloh Hill, EK Prosper (fka Eli Knight), Women's Speed Champion Wren Sinclair, and former NXT Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. Lorenzo and Connors recently defeated Hank and Tank in a tag tournament and now aim to repeat history. Hank and Tank, meanwhile, hope to repeat history of their own by walking out of Stand & Deliver with a win once again, this time with added numbers.

Reigning NXT Tag Team Champions Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes will defend their titles against the eventual victors of the aforementioned tournament, Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano. For the Vanity Project members, this PLE will mark their first televised title defense. For Los Americanos, it marks an opportunity to capture their first titles in WWE (specifically as Bravo and Rayo, anyway).

In his second televised showing as NXT North American Champion, Myles Borne will put the title on the line against "NXT" legend Johnny Gargano. Gargano's return to "NXT" emerged as a surprise, but according to his wife Candice LeRae, it might just be the cure to his ongoing mental funk.

NXT Champion Joe Henry arguably has the tallest task at Stand & Deliver as he must defend his against three other men, including a vengeful Ricky Saints and an unpredictable Tony D'Angelo. Rounding out the fatal-four-way is Ethan Page, who remains eager to regain the NXT Title while also being aligned with Saints.