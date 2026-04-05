Bret Hart Recalls Putting Together WWE WrestleMania Match With Steve Austin

Last year, WWE officials made the decision to begin adding specific matches to the company's Hall of Fame, and the first choice to go in was the bout between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret Hart at WWE WrestleMania 13. The match is a favorite of many, including the two men who wrestled it. Speaking to Studio 1 Sports Channel in a recent interview, Hart recalled the process of putting the match together, taking most of the credit himself.

"I just kind of sat with him ... looking at an empty ring. 'This is what I think we should do,'" Hart said. "Very few wrestlers that I knew had this ability, or at least the way I did. I could just put myself right in the ring – I could look at a square on a piece of paper and go, 'This is how the whole match is going to go.'"

Hart wasn't claiming to be a genius, but instead shared his belief that he was specifically attuned to pro wrestling in a way that many others are not. He recalled knowing his way around the ring so well that he could always tell how close he was to the ring ropes without having to look around.

While putting together the match with Austin, Hart recalled a schoolyard fight from his childhood that inspired the idea of a double-turn. Once that concept was in place, the two started fleshing out the details.

"That was one of my best stories ever," Hart continued. "I don't want to ... take anything away from Steve, because I love Steve and I owe a lot to Steve and vice versa, but that match is my match. ... Steve delivered two or three things in that match and that was it."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Studio 1 Sports Channel and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.