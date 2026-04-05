TNA's Rosemary Reflects On 'Humbling' WWE NXT Appearance

Amidst the WWE-TNA partnership once came the "WWE NXT" debut of former TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary. For WWE fans, it was a pleasant surprise as "The Demon Assassin" stepped up to face then-NXT Women's North American Champion Kelani Jordan. For Rosemary herself, it also emerged as a shock, though in a different way.

"We've been in TNA for 10 years now, and you're never really sure if people are aware of you outside of that bubble, outside of that scope," Rosemary told "Counted Out." "It might just be people who only watch TNA. So to walk out at NXT as a surprise and no lead-up, no prep work, nothing that people could go and do research on and perhaps look up to see who's coming over. To walk out as a surprise and have that kind of reception, there was a moment backstage — much like we talked about with The Bunny thinking people maybe forgot her — right before we were about to reveal ourselves and wondering, 'What if nobody knows who we are? Wouldn't that be a bit embarrassing? Then the music hit and all of the humans erupted. Do you know this doesn't happen very often, but it was very humbling."

At that time of this crossover, Jordan was approaching an NXT Women's North American Championship defense against Wendy Choo at "NXT" No Mercy 2024. Ahead of their in-ring meeting, though, Choo extended an invite for Rosemary, an equally scary character, to take on Jordan on "NXT" first. Jordan emerged victorious in the bout, but not before the dark duo left her lying in the ring, with Choo holding the NXT Women's North American Championship over her.

Under the TNA banner, Rosemary has enjoyed one reign as Knockouts World Champion and four as a TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Counted Out" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.