AEW's Jack Perry Reunites With Marko Stunt In GCW

AEW Nation Champion Jack Perry recently reformed Jurassic Express with Luchasaurus, but the two men weren't the only members of the original trio. Former AEW star Marko Stunt was released from the company in 2022, and outside of a guest appearance in 2024, hasn't been seen near the former "Jungle Boy" since.

That changed on Saturday, when Stunt was attacked at GCW's Maniac 2026 event in Perry's hometown of Los Angeles, CA, by former AEW star KJ Orso, known to AEW fans as Fuego Del Sol, and Orso's partner Sam Stackhouse. Perry surprised the Ukrainian Cultural Center crowd by showing up to save his former comrade.

Things will not end there though, as Perry will team with Stunt for the first time in years to take on Orso and Stackhouse at Joey Janela's Spring Break X in Las Vegas, NV's Horshoe Las Vegas Hotel on April 17. The show will also feature potential AEW star Negative One, son of Brodie Lee, who will be taking on Janela.

Stunt intially announced his retirement from wrestling in 2024, going on to sell cars at Homer Skelton Ford in Mississippi, but is clearly ending that retirement for the tag match, even posting "back in business" on social media. Stunt had wrestled on the independent scene, following his AEW release, but injuries caught up with him, leading to the change in occupation.

Perry returned from injury at the end of 2025, shedding his "Scapegoat" persona, which led to him winning the AEW National Title from Ricochet in a Battle Royal at last month's Revolution PPV.