Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Won't Be Inducting Dennis Rodman Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Dennis Rodman will enter the WWE Hall of Fame later this month, but former WCW executive Eric Bischoff will not be inducting him.

WWE recently announced that Rodman will be inducted as part of the Class of 2026's Celebrity wing. Bischoff recently stated on his "83 Weeks" podcast that he was invited by WWE to be a part of the festivities in Las Vegas over WrestleMania weekend, but a scheduling conflict with his Real American Freestyle promotion will prevent him from attending.

"I've been invited to do so, but I've got a conflict with Real American Freestyle. As much as I'd love to be able to be a part of it, I just can't make it happen, unfortunately," he said.

Real American Freestyle's next event is set to take place in Philadelphia on April 18 — a day after this year's Hall of Fame ceremony. Bischoff further spoke about Rodman's induction and said he is pleased to see the former Chicago Bulls star — whom he has previously described as a great human being and a wonderful person — receive recognition for his contributions to pro wrestling. He believes that Rodman considers his pro wrestling career one of the most significant moments of his life, particularly his work with Hulk Hogan.

"I'm happy for Dennis. Dennis, you know, I see Dennis occasionally and he still talks so fondly about his time at WCW and working with Hulk, and I think it's one of his highlights. I'm sure there's basketball highlights in there somewhere, but I know that his experience at WCW and working with Hulk was right at the top," Bischoff added.

Bischoff, who himself was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021, previously inducted another key WCW figure, Diamond Dallas Page, who received the honor in 2017.