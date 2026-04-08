David Otunga Recalls Short-Lived WWE Commentary Role

When one thinks about David Otunga's WWE career, being a commentator is not something that would immediately come to mind. And yet, the "NXT" original and former Nexus member did in fact sit behind the commentary desk for three years during his WWE run, beginning with shoulder content such as "WWE Main Event" and "WWE Superstars" before becoming a color commentator for "WWE SmackDown Live" when the show moved to the USA Network in 2016.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel discussing the buildup to WrestleMania 33, which Otunga called, the former WWE Tag Team Champion reflected on his short-lived (by some standards) commentary career. Overall, Otunga was positive on it, praising getting to work with JBL and Mauro Ranallo, and noting that he got the chance to call several highly regarded matches, like John Cena vs. AJ Styles.

Otunga would admit, however, that being tabbed for the commentary role came as a surprise to him. Ultimately though, he would embrace the opportunity to help grow "SmackDown" in its new phase.

"This was...unexpected, but an amazing opportunity to become an announcer on 'SmackDown,'" Otunga said. "And just the way that it was launched and rebranded as 'SmackDown' was now going to be live on the USA Network. It had been on Friday's, but now it was going to be live on Tuesday's. So we hammered that home that this is called, it's not even called 'SmackDown' anymore, it's called 'SmackDown Live,' because it was live on USA Network, just like 'Raw.' But it was awesome being a part of that, and being able to help launch that."

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