WWE's Drew McIntyre Reassures Fans On Creative Direction, Says Babyface Run Is Coming

For the past three years, Drew McIntyre has spent most of his time in WWE being one of the most popular heels on the main roster, with his feuds with CM Punk, Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes eventually leading to a Undisputed WWE Championship win earlier this year. This past March on "WWE SmackDown," McIntyre lost the title to Rhodes due to interference from Jacob Fatu, resulting in a singles match to be made between "The Scottish Warrior" and "The Samoan Werewolf" for WrestleMania 42, but following the event, Drew believes his character could undergo a significant change.

"After the stuff I've been doing with Jacob, I know McIntyre is right back on track of where we need to be, which I believe inevitably is going to lead to big babyface run down the line but I'm not trying to get there anytime soon," he stated on "Insight."

McIntyre also shared how long he expects to keep wrestling now that he's 40 years of age, explaining that he intends to continue to be an active star so long as the fans and his wife are happy with his involvement in WWE.

"I know my wife feels like it's going to be a lot shorter than I probably feel it's going to be, especially with how I feel now and how creatively fulfilled I feel these days. But as long as I'm happy, as long as she's happy, and as long as the fans are happy with what I'm doing, I don't see any reason to slow down anytime soon. Especially when I see guys getting up there in age right now and moving as well as they're moving right now cause we've just moved so far forward with athletes."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.