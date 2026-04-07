Trick Williams: My Mom Is Coming To WWE WrestleMania Despite Rehabbing Knee Injury

Trick Williams will feature at WrestleMania for the first time later this month, and his excitement is through the roof. He will also have support when he faces off against Sami Zayn, with his mother set to be by his side despite rehabbing from knee surgery.

Williams will go up against Zayn for the United States title at WrestleMania 42, and being on the WrestleMania card means a lot to him. He recently spoke to "ESPN" and revealed that his mother will be flying out to Las Vegas for the mega event, even though she recently underwent knee replacement surgery and is currently rehabbing to recover.

"It means a lot to me [to be on the WrestleMania card]. My mom, she's coming to Las Vegas and she said, 'I couldn't miss this for the world.' She's got a knee replacement and you know, she's rehabbing every single day. She said, 'Baby, I ain't going to miss your first WrestleMania.' So, I got to put on the show, man. She coming out to Las Vegas. We going to have a good time. This my first WrestleMania. I'm on cloud nine, man. I'm ecstatic and I'm about to put on the show, man. I'mma show out like I never showed out before."

Williams has had quite a swift rise since debuting on the main roster in January. His match at WrestleMania against Zayn will, in fact, be his first title shot since arriving on the main roster. But Williams has some experience being in title matches from his time in "WWE NXT," where he held the NXT Championship and the North American title, experience that should hold him in good standing before his massive clash against Zayn.