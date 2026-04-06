Booker T Talks Excitement For Sami Zayn Vs. Trick Williams At WWE WrestleMania 42

"WWE NXT" commentator and Hall of Famer Booker T is excited for the match between Sami Zayn and Trick Williams at WrestleMania 42, and is eager to see how Williams performs on the night.

Zayn, who recently became the US Champion after defeating Carmelo Hayes, will now defend the title against Williams at "The Show of Shows." Booker T, who has mentored and followed Williams' career closely, is pleased to see the former NXT Champion earn this opportunity to wrestle at the marquee event.

"Trick Williams [at] WrestleMania. Getting the chance to make that debut at WrestleMania versus Sami Zayn for the title. I mean, it's amazing, man. It's so amazing. You know, I'm sure right now he's overjoyed cause I'm going to tell you right now, WrestleMania is the greatest show on earth as far as wrestling goes, as far as being, you know, one of us walking down that aisle and seeing that sea, that ocean of people. It's such an amazing thing. So, I'm so proud of Trick Williams, man, for all the school sessions that we went through and him being, you know, being that student, getting that knowledge, man," said Booker T on "Hall of Fame."

Williams has credited Booker T for imparting him with advice, while the WCW legend had also featured him in his Reality of Wrestling promotion early in his "NXT" career.