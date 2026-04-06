Booker T Talks Excitement For Sami Zayn Vs. Trick Williams At WWE WrestleMania 42
"WWE NXT" commentator and Hall of Famer Booker T is excited for the match between Sami Zayn and Trick Williams at WrestleMania 42, and is eager to see how Williams performs on the night.
Zayn, who recently became the US Champion after defeating Carmelo Hayes, will now defend the title against Williams at "The Show of Shows." Booker T, who has mentored and followed Williams' career closely, is pleased to see the former NXT Champion earn this opportunity to wrestle at the marquee event.
"Trick Williams [at] WrestleMania. Getting the chance to make that debut at WrestleMania versus Sami Zayn for the title. I mean, it's amazing, man. It's so amazing. You know, I'm sure right now he's overjoyed cause I'm going to tell you right now, WrestleMania is the greatest show on earth as far as wrestling goes, as far as being, you know, one of us walking down that aisle and seeing that sea, that ocean of people. It's such an amazing thing. So, I'm so proud of Trick Williams, man, for all the school sessions that we went through and him being, you know, being that student, getting that knowledge, man," said Booker T on "Hall of Fame."
Williams has credited Booker T for imparting him with advice, while the WCW legend had also featured him in his Reality of Wrestling promotion early in his "NXT" career.
Booker T thinks Zayn vs Williams will be a banger
Booker T is amazed by the transformation that Trick Williams has shown ever since he debuted on the main roster, and praised him for learning quickly.
"I tell you, man, he's like totally turned it up since he got to the main roster, in a totally different way. He's definitely a superstar. He's definitely somebody you don't want to miss the boat on, but I really think he's somebody that's picked it up so quickly. So quickly as far as understanding that — I mean, I told him before — you don't have to be the best wrestler to be the best wrestler. And I tell you the little stuff, Trick Williams, he's got it, man," he added.
The two-time Hall of Famer also reserved some praise for Williams' opponent Sami Zayn, arguing that he has earned his respect and that his presence will make the match a great one.
"That dude [Zayn] has definitely earned my stamp of approval. And for someone like Trick Williams to be able to dance with Sami Zayn on that night on on on that stage, it's very very important to have that right dance partner. So I think this is going to be a banger."
Booker T highlighted what a big deal it is to be a part of the WrestleMania card, not just the wrestling aspect, but also everything that surrounds the weekend. He admitted that the walk to the ring at WrestleMania comes with a whole a lot of pressure, but is worth it and could be the best thing in the world for a wrestler.