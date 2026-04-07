WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff Comments On Danhausen's Success

Eric Bischoff has been impressed with how big of a success Danhausen has become on WWE television since appearing as the man inside the mystery box.

Danhausen received an underwhelming response when he debuted at Elimination Chamber, which Bischoff attributed on his "83 Weeks" podcast to fans being disappointed that it wasn't someone like Chris Jericho. Danhausen's quick success in WWE has surprised Bischoff, but he's pleased for both him and WWE with how his character has turned out.

"What I didn't anticipate — and where it doesn't really matter if I was right or wrong — is just how well Danhausen has gotten over since he was revealed. That is surprising to me because they created a big mystery, they got the story anticipation, they checked that box — it's all anybody was talking about. But the reveal, I was concerned, wasn't going to satisfy the audience. And like I said, it didn't really, I think because the audience wanted something more. But look at what Danhausen has done," he explained. "That 'who's in the box' style storytelling device and mystery may not be the reason Danhausen is over as he is, but certainly that character has taken on a whole different life than anyone, probably even Danhausen, expected. And I could not be happier for him, for the fans, and also for WWE because they are printing money with one young Mr. Danhausen."

Bischoff, while discussing Chris Jericho's return to AEW, said that the success of former AEW stars like CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and now Danhausen may have prompted AEW CEO Tony Khan to pay a big sum of money to secure the contract of Jericho. Danhausen, despite not wrestling yet in WWE, has become an ever-present fixture on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," which will please Triple H and TKO.