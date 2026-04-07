Lawsuit Texts Show Triple H's Reaction To Vince McMahon Attempting WWE Return

In September 2023, months after Vince McMahon returned as Executive Chairman to oversee a sale, WWE and UFC officially merged into Endeavor, and TKO Group Holdings was created. One day prior to the merger, Paul Levesque wrote that he was "wound up tight today... DDay tomorrow, expecting the worst" in a text message to Nick Khan, then-President of WWE. This is according to new reporting from Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling.

The uncovered texts are part of the shareholder's lawsuit over the merger, and show that Levesque seemed paranoid and concerned about McMahon's involvement. By October, Levesque would be in complete control of creative, with Endeavor's Ari Emmanuel and Mark Shapiro publicly stating he was prior to that. However, in December 2023, McMahon was reportedly coming to Cleveland for TV and texts show that Levesque was very concerned. He texted Khan, "Was just told by security that VKM is coming to Cleveland on Monday. What's that about??????" Khan responded right away, but those texts were deleted by Khan.

The story is long and in-depth. Report for @POSTWrestling by me. Read the full article with all details: https://t.co/loCl7GSvox pic.twitter.com/LAzhaygHWM — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) April 7, 2026

The following day, Levesque again texted Khan about McMahon coming to TV. He told Khan he was "disappointed in that Ari convo" and showed concern about how McMahon was being handled when attending TV and giving creative notes. Levesque asked Khan his opinion on involving Shapiro in the matter. Whatever response Khan gave, he later deleted.

Nearly an hour later, Levesque texted Khan again. "Between you and I, It feels like they are both backtracking on the 'he's out' narrative," Levesque wrote. The retired wrestler shared his belief that the TKO executives were moving their position to be more accepting of a McMahon role within creative, and he mentioned an email regarding a script for Emmanuel. Khan responded, "They already know. No need to send." The text conversation appears to end there.

Levesque has been heavily featured on Netflix's "WWE Unreal", which gives a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process for storylines. He has also made appearances on TV, including during last night's episode of "Raw".