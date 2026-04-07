Former WCW Star Steve 'Mongo' McMichael Diagnosed With CTE Post-Mortem

Nearly one year ago, Steve "Mongo" McMichael died five years after being diagnosed with ALS. On Tuesday, the Associated Press (AP) reported that McMichael has been diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, more commonly known as CTE. CTE is a degenerative brain disease that can only be diagnosed after death.

The diagnosis was made by the Concussion & CTE Foundation. Through the foundation, McMichael's wife, Misty, released a statement. "Too many NFL players are developing ALS during life and diagnosed with CTE after death. I donated Steve's brain to inspire new research into the link between them."

Former WWE wrestler and co-founder and CEO of the Concussion & CTE Foundation, Chris Nowinski also released a statement. "Steve McMichael was known for his strength, toughness, and larger-than-life presence, but his final act was to give a piece of himself back to the sports community so that we might have a chance to save ourselves. I appreciate all the former athletes, including many of Steve's '85 Bears teammates, who are raising funds and volunteering to participate in CTE research so we can create a brighter future for athletes everywhere."

The AP cites a joint study from Harvard Medical School and Boston University in 2001 that found NFL players are four times more likely to develop CTE than other men. Boston University CTE Center director, Dr. Ann McKee has said that about 6% of people with CTE in the brain bank were also diagnosed with ALS.

McMichael spent 15 seasons in the NFL and was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2024. He also worked for WCW as a commentator, where his beloved dog, Pepe, would join him. McMichael would eventually join the Four Horseman. In 1997, he beat Jeff Jarrett to become the U.S. Heavyweight Champion.