Pat McAfee Responds To CM Punk's WWE Raw Pipe Bomb Promo

Last night on "WWE Raw," World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk opened the show and dropped a shocking pipe bomb promo on Roman Reigns, Pat McAfee, The Rock, TKO, and most notably, commented on ticket prices for WrestleMania 42. Punk's pipe bomb was in response to the now infamous segment of McAfee being revealed as Randy Orton's mystery ally on "WWE SmackDown," where the former NFL kicker criticized Cody Rhodes as world champion, expressed his disliking of the current product, and mentioned the lower-than-expected ticket prices for WrestleMania. On last night's episode, Punk stated that a receipt is coming for McAfee and called for ticket prices to be lowered, which has now been met with a response from the color commentator on social media platform X.

"Good morning beautiful people," McAfee began. "Last night a Punk ass b***h explained that he is not worth the price of admission to #WrestleMania42. WE CAN ALL AGREE WITH THAT.. it's kind of the whole thing I been sayin BUT.. I have GREAT news. THE WRESTLING GODS have blessed us and @RandyOrton IS HERE TO SAVE YOU ALL."

McAfee went on to list various reasons why Orton is the "GOAT," including having the most career pay-per-view matches and most "WWE Raw" matches.

Since the segment transpired, it's been reported that WWE CCO Triple H didn't make the decision to involve McAfee in the storyline, but instead was a request from TKO CEO and Executive Chairman Ari Emanuel, who wanted more celebrity involvement in the WrestleMania 42 feud between Rhodes and Orton. Additionally, it was said McAfee originally turned down the pitch to be inserted into the storyline, but eventually both sides were able to reach an agreement as the sports analyst was Emanuel's primary choice for the reveal.